Citizenship bill: Mizoram body calls for R-Day boycott

January 22
12:04 2019
AIZAWL: Mizoram’s NGO Coordination Committee, an umbrella organisation of civil societies and students’ bodies, has called for a boycott of the Republic Day celebrations in the state in protest against the citizenship bill, the committee’s chairman Vanlalruata said.

In a press statement issued after a meeting of the NGO Coordination Committee here, it said that the Lok Sabha has passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 despite widespread protests.

“The bill necessitates stronger protests,” it said.

All government employees, students and general public would stay away from functions organised on Republic Day on January 26, it said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

The bill is pending clearance from the Rajya Sabha.

The NGO Coordination Committee also lent support to the proposed protest rally to be held across the state tomorrow by the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), an apex Mizo body, in protest against the legislation. PTI

