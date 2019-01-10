Bill for 10 pc reservation for poor in general category challenged in SC NEW DELHI: A plea challenging the bill to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education was Thursday filed in the Supreme Court. The petition, filed...

GST exemption limit doubled to give relief to small businesses NEW DELHI: In a bid to give relief to small businesses, the GST Council Thursday doubled the exemption limit and raised the threshold for availing the composition scheme. The GST Council...

NCW issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for ‘misogynistic’ remarks against Sitharaman NEW DELHI: The National Commission For Women issued a notice Thursday to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his “extremely misogynistic, offensive and unethical” remarks against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a...

Next course of action will depend on what people of Kashmir want: Shah Faesal SRINAGAR: A day after quitting the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Shah Faesal, who topped the exam in 2009, Thursday said his next course of action will depend on what the people...

Citizenship Bill: Sedition charges against Sahitya Akademi awardee Hiren Gohain, scribe GUWAHATI: Sedition charges have been brought against Sahitya Akademi awardee Assamese litterateur Dr Hiren Gohain, senior journalist Manjit Mahanta and KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi in Assam on Thursday, police said, as...

BJP open to alliances, cherishes old friends: PM CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday the BJP is open to alliances and cherished its old friends, in a hint that it was looking to strengthen the NDA in Tamil...

CBI DSP moves HC against Alok Verma’s decision to reverse transfer orders of officers NEW DELHI: CBI Deputy SP Devender Kumar Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against Director Alok Verma’s decision to reverse transfer orders of various officers. The plea is likely to be...

Earliest resolution of Ayodhya dispute will benefit Hindus and Muslims: Minorities Commission chief NEW DELHI: National Commission for Minorities chairperson Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi said Thursday that no hindrance should be created in the hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute in...

No infiltration took place from Bangladesh in last 10 years: BJP GUWAHATI: After making the issue of illegal infiltration a major poll plank in the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2016 assembly elections in Assam, the ruling BJP Thursday claimed no Bangladeshi national...