NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has sent a letter to the Central government recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor. Justice Gogoi will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3. The CJI has written to the Ministry of Law and Justice endorsing and recommending the name of Justice Gogoi, senior-most judge, as the next CJI. PTI

