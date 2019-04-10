Something went wrong with the connection!

Clear who Pak wants as India’s next PM: Left parties attack Modi

April 10
16:29 2019
NEW DELHI: The Left parties Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over comments made by his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan in support of the BJP and said with this statement the neighbouring country has made it clear who it wants as India’s next PM.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that Khan’s statement raised concerns over foreign governments “influencing” the outcome of the general elections in India.

In an interview to foreign journalists, Khan has said he believed there was a better chance of peace talks with India and settling the Kashmir issue if the BJP wins the general elections.

“Pakistan has been the only issue of Modi’s election campaign, where he has scurrilously tried to link it to opposition. Now, we know who Pakistan actually wants as PM, the only Indian PM to have invited ISI to a military base, and the only one who went to Pakistan uninvited,” Yechury tweeted.

“We have serious concerns about foreign governments influencing our democratic election process. Last year, it was reported that ISI wants Modi as PM. Now Pakistani PM says it,” he said.

Khan said other parties would be afraid of right-wing backlash in case of a settlement on the Kashmir issue.

“Perhaps if the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)….wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached,” Khan told a small group of foreign journalists in the interview.

CPI leader D Raja questioned Khan’s locus standi on commenting on the government of a neighbouring country.

“It is not his business to comment on the government of India. It will be decided by the people of this country. How does Khan know that the other governments will not support the peace process between the two countries? Now, it is for Modi to answer why Imran Khan is batting for him. Has Modi asked him to bat for him and his party?,” Raja asked. PTI

