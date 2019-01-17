Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

CoA seeks in SC appointment of ombudsman to decide fate of Pandya, Rahul

CoA seeks in SC appointment of ombudsman to decide fate of Pandya, Rahul
January 17
16:59 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday took note of a plea of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) seeking urgent appointment of an ombudsman in the BCCI to decide on the fate of Team India members Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who have been suspended pending inquiry over their “insensitive” remarks against women.

A bench comprising justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre said it will hear the matter after a week when senior advocate P S Narsimha takes over charge as amicus curiae in the matter.

The top court appointed Narsimha as amicus after senior advocate Gopal Subramanium withdrew his consent from being an amicus curiae in the matter.

Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, appearing for the CoA, said that the court should direct appointment of ombudsman in the BCCI urgently as the fate of two young promising cricketers needs to be decided immediately.

The controversy was triggered by Pandya and Rahul’s much-condemned statements on ‘Koffee with Karan’ in which they spoke about hookups with multiple women and being casual about it even with their parents. The comments have been described as “inappropriate” by India skipper Virat Kohli. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Follow us on twiter

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.