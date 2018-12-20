Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Coal power plants pose health risk: Greenpeace

Coal power plants pose health risk: Greenpeace
December 20
12:11 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: New coal power plants in regions like Uttar Pradesh, in close proximity to “heavily polluted” Delhi-NCR, are financially “risky, unnecessary and pose a health risk to millions”, even as cheaper electricity is available from renewable energy, a Greenpeace India analysis has said.

According to an official statement issued by Greenpeace India, the analysis focuses on the 1,320 megawatt Khurja super thermal power project (STP) in Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh.
“The analysis shows that with the dramatic reduction in cost of renewable energy – solar, wind or solar-wind hybrid projects – will not only offer cheaper, cleaner electricity to the region, but also be more financially secure for the project promoters and investors, as opposed to building a new coal-fired plant,” it said.
It said that using the land footprint of the Khurja super thermal power plant as an example, the analysis looks at what a solar plant of the size and scale of the Khurja STP would entail vis-a-vis parameters such as investment required, job growth, return on equity, electricity generation and avoided pollution. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.