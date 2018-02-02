Coca-Cola India to launch Thums Up globally

KOLKATA: Beverage major Coca-Cola today said it is planning to take the home-grown carbonated cola brand Thums Up to South East Asia before launching it globally.

“We are all set to take Thums Up to other parts of South Asia possibly by March 2018,” Coca-Cola India and South West Asia president T Krishnakumar said.

Thums Up is also the first Indian brand that will become a USD 1 billion (approx. Rs 64,000 crore) brand much before the targeted timeline of 2020, the company officials said.

Thums Up is a 40 year-old brand which is with the US beverage major for the past 26 years. In 1993, Coca-Cola bought Thums Up from Parle Bisleri Ltd.

Coca-Cola has around 20 brands in India including Thums Up and Thums Up Charged.-PTI

