Coming Soon: Literary sequel of My Cousin Vinny

Los Angeles: Marisa Tomei and Joe Pescis, the popular and immortal characters of ‘My Cousin Vinny’ will be making a comeback after 25 years through author Lawrence Kelters literary sequel to the 1992 classic comedy.

In the movie, the story revolved around Vinny, a loudmouth New York attorney with a minor legal background who was called on to defend his cousin, accused of murder in rural Alabama.

The book, titled as ‘Back to Brooklyn’ will be showing the life of Vinny after the courtroom drama. -PTI

