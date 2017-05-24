Please set up your API key!

Coming up next for Americans: Google for Jobs

May 24
08:25 2017
California: Google has decided to approach the US’ most critical area of work which has been in the limelight since a long time; unemployment.

In order to help all job seekers, it is working on a new project, Google for Jobs, which will collect job postings around the web and organize it appropriately. With this ongoing initiative, you can explore through the required experience, industry, wage levels, category and location.

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai said that Google is determined to crack the code on matching available jobs with the right candidates, at the annual Google I/O conference on Wednesday. “The challenge of connecting job seekers to better information on job availability is like many search challenges we’ve solved in the past,” he added.

It has been the latest organization in the news to announce to an effective method to boost the American jobs for the citizens. Also, other competitors like Monster and CareerBuilder have decided to partner with Google. –News Source

