Companies focused on online market get call from Amazon, Flipkart

Kolkata: Brands such as TCL, BPL, Onida and Sanyo, which sell their products online will soon be getting a call from Amazon or Flipkart, if planning to give up all or part of their profit margin in the upcoming festival season.

Flipkart and Amazon has come up with the idea of approaching these brands for a part of their profits, while offering them commission to keep the consumers satisfied and happy. Such aggressive deals and discounts on these exclusive brands can help increase the record sales.

While Flipkart is all set for its annual Big Billion Days sale in September, Amazon has too started its groundwork regarding a similar approach. Other smaller sales will be launched until Diwali in the month of October.

“Since the marketplaces cannot burn money on mainstream brands now due to a direct business relationship, they are placing their bet solely on the online exclusive or focussed brands this festive season to drive their category volumes,” said a senior executive at a leading online television brand. –News Source

