Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Competition to name bullet train, design its mascot announced

Competition to name bullet train, design its mascot announced
February 22
16:59 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Like Air India has a mascot in Maharaja, India’s first bullet train is all set to get a name and its own identity with NHSRCL announcing a nationwide competition to christen the train which will run from Mumbai to Ahmedabad by 2022.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHRCL) which is spearheading the project has asked for entries for the name and designing of mascot for the train by March 25, a statement said.

“The mascot essentially should be a well designed character which will personify the value system of NHSRCL and will also be able to communicate effectively. Naming the bullet train will provide it an identity which will help people to establish a connect with the bullet train,” it said.

It will be an open online competition on mygov.in and interested participants can find more details by logging into the website.

The name of the train and the mascot will be shortlisted through a nominated committee and the winners will be awarded a cash prize along with a certificate confirming their participation in the contest.

There will be five consolation prizes also in each category.

The logo of the organisation which was adopted in the year 2017 through a similar competition, symbolies speed and is represented by a “cheetah”, while the red and blue lines symbolise calm and reliability. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.