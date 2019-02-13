Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Concentrating on work, learning more about Cong structure: Priyanka Gandhi

Concentrating on work, learning more about Cong structure: Priyanka Gandhi
February 13
17:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, whose husband Robert Vadra is being questioned by the ED, said Wednesday these things will keep happening, but she will concentrate on her work.

The remark by the party’s general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh came after she was asked about the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with a money laundering case against Vadra.

On Tuesday, Gandhi had accompanied Vadra to the ED’s Jaipur office where he was grilled by the probe agency in a separate case related to an alleged land scam in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.

“These things will keep on going, I’m doing my own work,” she said early this morning after holding a marathon meeting with party workers here.

Vadra was interrogated for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate in Jaipur on Tuesday and his mother Maureen Vadra, was also present. The businessman is being questioned on Wednesday as well.

On her meeting with party workers, Priyanka said she is happy to see the enthusiasm of party workers.

“I am learning a lot about the organisation and how it is structured. I am getting views on how to fight the elections,” she told reporters. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save the Environment. Do your part to make sure we leave behind a better world for future generations ! 😇 https://t.co/KtUpKmMN6Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2019, 6:39 am

Only 5 Days left to Find how Internationally Bench Marked Education looks like! Find out January 26! @BASISIndSV (B… https://t.co/9T1yG0o1VN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2019, 5:56 am

RT @IndiaToday: Here is everything you must know about the much-revered seer #ShivakumaraSwamiji who passed away at the age of 111 https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 10:59 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.