Please set up your API key!

India Post

Concern over lottery prize denials to Patels

Concern over lottery prize denials to Patels
January 09
05:14 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

ATLANTA: The Georgia Lottery officials are investigating some of the big prize winners and the Lottery Commission has refused to pay more than $17.1 million in scratch-off game prizes since 2014
Denial letters have been issued to 270 winners of $1,000 or more in the past four years suspecting some kind of fraud. It is interesting to note that among those getting the denial letters, 63 percent were people of Indian, Asian or Hispanic descent. People with the common last name Patel make up 23 percent of the denials, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis.
The suspicion is said to be in the wake of winners who claim multiple winning games in a relatively short period of time, especially those who cannot identify where or when the game was purchased, or individuals who are untruthful about having relationships with store owners who sell the games.

Some of those affected have resorted to legal action with handful of lawsuits, challenging million-dollar denials saying that the withhold prize money without specific evidence of cheating is unlawful on the part of the Lottery Commission.
The suits claim the lottery’s system of investigating winners is discriminatory — that they “interrogate” winners who often have trouble speaking and understanding English, then seize on small discrepancies in the answers to unjustly deny awards.
Lottery officials claim there is no discrimination in the procedures but it is important to maintain fairness for everyone who plays. Joe Kim, the lottery’s general counsel, said the system of investigating winning games became necessary when lottery officials noticed some individuals were claiming prizes at statistically impossible rates.
“We had some people that had claimed — I think there were a dozen that had claimed over a hundred prizes,” Kim said in the deposition. “There were 60 or 70 people that had claimed over 50. Everyone knew they were cashing tickets for other people.
“That was kind of the first step in taking a closer look and doing more investigation of suspicious prize claims.”
Members of Indian community at large are concerned at the alleged alarmingly high rates of prize denials to the Indian community by Georgia Lottery and are urging Governor Nathan Deal to launch an investigation.

Headquartered in Atlanta, the Georgia Lottery, with net sales exceeding $67.5 billion, was created in November 1992. Currently it offers more than 100 scratcher games and has 12 draws or computerized games. The lottery tickets are now being sold at over 8,600 authorized retail locations in the state.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Residents, developer dispute over acreage GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich.: Residents of a Detroit suburb are disputing with a developer over how many homes should occupy an 8-acre portion of land. An eight-bedroom 1940s mansion currently...
  • Israel gives African migrants 3 months to leave JERUSALEM: Israel is notifying thousands of Africans who entered the country illegally that they have three months to leave or face incarceration. The Population and Immigration Authority called on migrants...
  • Concern over lottery prize denials to Patels India Post News Service ATLANTA: The Georgia Lottery officials are investigating some of the big prize winners and the Lottery Commission has refused to pay more than $17.1 million in...
  • PG&E offers new time-of-use rate plan India Post News Service SAN FRANCISCO, CA: Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has announced that it is introducing a new electric Time-of-Use rate plan to promote more efficient energy...
  • Opposed to US ‘finger pointing’ at Pak on terror-related issues: China BEIJING: China today said it is opposed to the US “finger pointing” at Pakistan and linking it with terrorism, insisting that the responsibility of cracking down on terror outfits cannot...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.