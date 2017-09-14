Concord Murugan & Navaratri festival on Sept 15

CONCORD, CA: The Shiva Murugan Temple, Concord, CA has organized a grand event “Concord Murugan Festival with Navaratri Natyanjali 2017” in the temple grounds located at 1803, Second Street, Concord.

The volunteers have taken efforts to make this a nostalgic experience, a typical Indian village style festival, fostering a lively spirit of togetherness, with friends, family, food and fun, while helping raise funds to build a beautiful new Rajagopuram for this very first Hindu temple established in North America in 1957.

The Temple will simultaneously conduct the 3rd Annual Navaratri Festival of Dance, with 40+ Bay Area classical dance schools. More than 300 talented dance students will display their artistry under the guidance of gifted and innovative gurus, representing many regions of India. There will be Bharatanatyam, Garba, Bhangra, Odissi, Kuchipudi and various other styles of Indian dance.

Highlights

• The festival inauguration begins on Friday, Sept 15, in the evening with an auspicious Ganesha Puja & Sarva Loka Shema Homam praying for peace and the wellbeing of all.

• Over 30+ vendors in Bay area will host their products & services in the vendor booths. Photo opportunities will transport one to a typical Indian village while enjoying the atmosphere of a temple festival.

• On Saturday, Sept 16, there will be a divine Navaratri procession of three Devis in an exquisite flower palanquin, along with folk dances. There will be food, fun activities & games for children of all ages.

• On Sunday, Sept 17, there will be one of a kind grand procession of the presiding deity, Lord Murugan, flying high on His peacock vehicle, accompanied by folk dances.

India Post News Service

