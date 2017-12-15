Cong protests PM’s remarks against Manmohan

NEW DELHI: Congress members today forced the adjournment of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha by raising slogans protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at an election rally in Gujarat against his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

The House witnessed two adjournments in the morning of the first day of the Winter Session. While it saw an adjournment for 20 minutes till noon in the beginning after opposition uproar over disqualification of rebel JD-U leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar Ansari, the second one was over the Prime Minister’s remarks.

When the House reassembled at noon to take up the Question Hour, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue of Modi’s remarks at an election rally in Gujarat targeting Singh over a dinner meeting with Pakistani diplomats.

Azad said his party has given a notice under rule 267 seeking setting aside of the listed business to take up discussion on the “serious matter”.

Serious allegations have been leveled against the former Prime Minister, ex-Army Chief and former diplomats, he said.

Modi had in his election rally earlier this month had alleged Congress conspiring with Pakistan to foist its candidate in Gujarat. Azad said it was a “serious matter and opposition is worried”.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, however, said the adjournment notice has not been accepted by him and insisted that the House takes up the Question Hour.

However, the Congress member remained unrelenting and started raising slogans. The Chair adjourned the House till 2.30 pm.-PTI

Comments

comments