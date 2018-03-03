Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Cong rushes top leaders to Meghalaya to explore govt formation possibilities

Cong rushes top leaders to Meghalaya to explore govt formation possibilities
March 03
06:45 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With election trends projecting that the Congress could emerge as the single-largest party in Meghalaya, the party today rushed two senior leaders to the northeastern state to explore possibilities of forming a government.

According to sources, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath left for Shillong this morning to work out possible tie-ups with independents in Meghalaya to form a government there.

The Congress currently rules Meghalaya and is set to emerge as the single largest party in the state, according to trends available for most of the seats in the state.

Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27.

The Congress’s move comes in the wake of criticism in the past that the party was caught napping in Goa and Manipur, where despite emerging as the single-largest party it failed to form governments there.

Sources said Patel and Nath would land in Shillong post noon and will hold discussions with party leaders there, including outgoing chief minister Mukul Sangma.

Meghalaya is one of the five states currently held by the Congress. the other states are Punjab, Karnataka, Mizoram and Puducherry.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • BJP will win 45 seats in Tripura: Himanta AGARTALA: The BJP will form the government after winning around 45 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly, Assam Minister and BJP in-charge for the state Himanta Biswa Sarma today said....
  • Cong rushes top leaders to Meghalaya to explore govt formation possibilities NEW DELHI: With election trends projecting that the Congress could emerge as the single-largest party in Meghalaya, the party today rushed two senior leaders to the northeastern state to explore...
  • Lankesh murder: Man taken into custody for questioning BENGALURU: A man has been taken into custody for interrogation in connection with the killing of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh by the Special Investigation Team probing the case, an...
  • Shatrughan Sinha wins lifetime achievement award in UK LONDON: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been honored with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the fields of arts and politics at a ceremony in the UK’s Parliament complex...
  • IMF opposes Trump’s import duty plan on steel and aluminum WASHINGTON: The IMF has warned that the plans of US President Donald Trump to impose heavy tariffs on import of steel and aluminum would cause damage not only outside the...
  • Married or not? In her recent interviews, Ileana D’Cruz has been creating an element of mystery around her personal life. The media is abuzz with questions on the actress’ marriage and she conveniently...
  • New accent Salman Khan is a talented painter, Vidya Balan is into mimicry, Saif Ali Khan is an ace strummer of the guitar and Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Rampal love to don...
  • Absent luck Shahid Kapoor and wife tt often walk the red carpet hand-in-hand, especially at Bollywood award functions. So, when at a recent awards night, Shahid was spotted minus the missus, we...
  • To Russian with love Shriya Saran, who has been dating Russian sportsman-businessman Andrei Koscheev for a long time now, is all set to get hitched in Udaipur now. With rumors about her marriage making...
  • Sort of mix Having done films as different as chalk and cheese like London, Paris, New York, Bhoomi and Padmaavat, Aditi Rao Hydari says versatility is very important for her. “I have done...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.