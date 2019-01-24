Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Cong to contest LS polls with full strength: Rahul

Cong to contest LS polls with full strength: Rahul
January 24
17:08 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AMETHI (UP): Wrapping up his two-day Amethi tour, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said his party will contest the Lok Sabha polls with full strength.
He also exuded confidence that it will win the next UP Assembly polls.
“We will contest the Lok Sabha polls with full strength and will win the next UP Assembly polls,” he said.
The Congress chief was addressing a public meeting here before returning to Delhi at the end of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Modi has waived only industrialists’ loans. “The chowkidar proved to be a thief,” he said, and remarked, “Gali gali mein shor hai, chowkidar chor hai.”

Rahul charged Modi swears by God and then speaks lies.
“Where are the ‘achchey din’ promised?” he posed.
At the same time, Rahul said, “We have delivered the promise of loan waiver.”
The Congress leader also questioned the “hurry” in removing the CBI chief.
He described note ban as the biggest scam. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Edition: January 25, 2019


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Only 5 Days left to Find how Internationally Bench Marked Education looks like! Find out January 26! @BASISIndSV (B… https://t.co/9T1yG0o1VN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2019, 5:56 am

RT @IndiaToday: Here is everything you must know about the much-revered seer #ShivakumaraSwamiji who passed away at the age of 111 https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 10:59 am

Salman Khan is returning as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise !… https://t.co/uYxL9sQLLk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:21 am

Film choices are a reflection of her as a person. Read why Actress Tabu feels this. https://t.co/ux3mGOPc9g #tabu… https://t.co/G0F2WERR2j
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:19 am

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.