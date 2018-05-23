Cong to observe ‘Betrayal Day’ to mark 4th anniversary of Modi govt

NEW DELHI: The Congress will expose the Modi government over its alleged failure on various fronts in the last four years and will observe May 26 as Vishwasghat Divas (Betrayal Day), party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said here today.

The party will mark four years of the completion of the Modi government with protests in every district of the country, Gehlot and Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a joint press conference.

Terming the government fascist and corrupt, Gehlot charged it with destroying the country.

The Congress along with other like-minded parties has taken a pledge to oust it from power in the country, he added.

On completion of four years of the BJP-led government on May 26, the Congress has decided to hold dharnas, protests in every district of the country to expose the BJP for its betrayal of people’s trust. The Congress will raise all issues due to which the common man is troubled by this government, Gehlot said. PTI

