JAMMU: The Congress Monday announced its fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Municipal elections in the state will be held in four phases from October 8-16 and counting will take place on October 20. In the fourth list, the party announced the names of 12 candidates for the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC). The Congress had earlier announced the names of 75 candidates. PTI

