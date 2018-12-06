Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Congress ‘completely rattled’ by Michel’s extradition; sends lawyers to defend him: BJP

Congress ‘completely rattled’ by Michel’s extradition; sends lawyers to defend him: BJP
December 06
17:14 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Congress was “completely rattled” by the extradition of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal, and sent its team of lawyers to defend him, the BJP has alleged.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Youth Congress leader Aljo K Joseph appeared for Michel in court on Wednesday and the Congress later went through the “charade” of removing him.

“The Congress party is completely rattled after the extradition of Christian Michel. They know the reason. They had sent their team to defend him,” Patra said at a press conference.

The Congress expelled Joseph after his appearance in court. In a statement, the Youth Congress said Joseph represented Michel in his personal capacity and did not consult the party before appearing in the case.

Michel, the alleged middleman in the politically-sensitive Rs 3,600-crore UPA era deal, was brought to India from Dubai Tuesday night following his extradition. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Anti Sikh riots case will hit Congress in elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.