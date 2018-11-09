Congress supports urban Maoists, says Modi in Chhattisgarh

JAGDALPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday accused the Congress of backing urban Maoists who he said have ruined the lives of poor Adivasi youth.

Addressing his first election rally for the state Assembly polls scheduled later this month, Modi also said Congress makes “fun” of adivasis (tribals).

“I don’t know why Congress makes fun of adivasis. Once I had gone for a rally in North-East India and wore a traditional adivasi headgear but Congress leaders made fun of it. This was an insult of adivasi culture,” he said.

Modi said he will not rest till he fulfils late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dreams for a prosperous Chhattisgarh, adding the Congress-led government did not do enough to develop the Naxal-infested Bastar region citing the Maoist menace as an excuse.

“The urban Maoists who live in air conditioned homes in the cities, look clean and whose children study abroad, remote control the adivasi children in the Naxal dominated areas,” Modi said.

“I want to ask the Congress why it supports the urban Maoists when the government takes action against them and come to Bastar and speak against Naxalism,” he said.

Describing Naxals as “monsters with evil mindset”, the Prime Minister said earlier governments did not do enough for development of Bastar region.

“Will you forgive such people? These people will not win Chhattisgarh. I appeal to you to ensure that BJP wins all seats in the Bastar region. If anyone else wins, it will be a blot on Bastar’s dreams,” he added.

Modi said no other Prime Minister visited Bastar as often as he did. “I have not come empty handed but given you some scheme and development program. We are working hard to eradicate unemployment, poverty and hunger from the region.

Previously there were resources but nothing happened,” he said.

Modi said he wanted to serve the people of Chhattisgarh and fulfill Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dreams of a prosperous state. “I will not rest till I fulfill his dreams.

Chhattisgarh is now 18 years old. There are different dreams and aspirations of 18 year olds now,” he said. Congress speaks of Dalits, deprived sections and tribals but the party considers them as vote banks and not as human beings, he said.

“Do you want a government which works or one which stops development works,” he said. Modi said his government has never discriminated among people. “Previous governments did that. Our government works for development of all,” he said.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases on November 12 and November 20. PTI

