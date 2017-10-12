Please set up your API key!

India Post

Congressional delegation to visit India to discuss space, cyber security
October 12
10:14 2017
WASHINGTON: A bipartisan Congressional delegation is scheduled to visit India next week to discuss key issues of cyber security and space co-operation.

The delegation comprising of 11 lawmakers is being led by Congressman Lamar Smith, who is Chairman of the powerful House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

During his four-day India trip beginning October 15, the delegation would visit Bangalore and New Delhi.

Other members of the Congressional delegations include Congressmen Dana Rohrabacher, Mo Brooks, Ami Bera, Thomas Massie, Brian Babin, Barbara Comstock, Mark Sanford and Darren Soto.

According to those prepared in the planning of the Congressional delegation, in Bangalore the lawmakers would focus on co-operation in the space sector.

In Delhi, they plan to talk with Indian leadership on cyber security and information technology.

Lawmakers want to enhance America’s co-operation with India.-PTI

