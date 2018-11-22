Something went wrong with the connection!

Cong’s appeasement politics is hurdle for Ram temple construction: Adityanath

November 22
10:51 2018
ITARSI (MP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged Wednesday that the Congress’s “politics of appeasement” was a hindrance in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
He was addressing a campaign rally here ahead of the November 28 assembly election in Madhya Pradesh.
According to BJP sources, the firebrand leader is the most sought-after campaigner among his party’s candidates.
“Congress’s politics of appeasement is creating a hurdle in construction of Ram temple which is an emblem of India’s faith,” Adityanath said.
“Congress washes its hands of (the Ram temple issue) by saying that the case is before the court,” he said.
Its politics of appeasement divided the country in the past, he said, referring to the Partition. PTI

