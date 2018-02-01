Consulate celebrates Republic Day with fervor

CHICAGO: The Indian Consulate in Chicago celebrated the 69th Republic Day of India on Friday, January 26 with great enthusiasm and traditional zeal.

The flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Consulate premises in downtown Chicago with a good participation of the Indian-American community and friends of India under the umbrella of the Consulate General of India. The atmosphere at the venue was charged with feelings of patriotism and pride.

The celebration kick started with the lighting of lamp by Consul General, Ms. Neeta Bhushan and Ms. Evelyn Sanguinetti, Lieutenant Governor of the State of Illinois. The Consul General welcomed the Lieutenant Governor by presenting her a bouquet.

The fervor of patriotism picked up with the singing of Vande Matram by Prerna Arya, Teacher of Indian Culture. Thereafter, Consul General hoisted the National Flag followed by singing of the National Anthem of India. CG Ms. Neeta Bhushan also read out the address of the Indian President

Lt. Governor Evelyn congratulated and conveyed her best wishes to the Consul General on behalf of the State of Illinois. The event concluded with a cultural program by the students from Team Ghunguru & Soorya Dance School who presented colorful Indian dances.

