Content is King

Content is King
November 27
12:07 2018
Rajkummar Rao, who has delivered some path-breaking performances since his Bollywood debut, says content is the new entertainment –  whether it is through the web, films or audio – and that he is glad to be part of such a welcome change.

The actor was present at the launch of Audible.in, a dedicated service for Indians by Audible, the world’s leading seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word content.

Rajkummar, along with actresses Radhika Apte and Kalki Koechlin have come together for the first time to narrate the audible adaptation of Hussain Zaidi’s novel, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”.

“The character that I liked the most was of ‘Sapna Didi’ – the way she changed herself to avenge her husband, her life, her vengeance… It is so powerful,” he said

