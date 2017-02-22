Corrigendum on event honoring Dr. Meshri

India Post in its last issue dated

February 17, 2017 carried a news item about an Internationally known Indian scientist Dr. Dayal Meshri being honored by the University of Idaho for his contribution towards the IRIC Building whereas they named a conference room after him and his late wife, Dr. Indurani Dayal Meshri.

The conference room is a part of the $50 million IRIC, “Integrated Research and Innovation Center”, and inadvertently we gave the impression that Dr. Meshri helped set up IRIC.

Dr. Meshri studied under Professor Jean’ne Shreeve and with Professor Malcom Renfrew, and observed in his address that he was greatly indebted to the University and its staff for helping him build his career in this country. Dr Meshri was recognized as the distinguished alumni in 2010 and was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

We had also mentioned that another highlight of the nearly three hour pleasantries was the presentation of a picture of an Indian tiger done by a renowned artist Ginger Wright. It was not a picture but a quilt of Wright, who is the spouse of a former student, Ken Wright, University of Idaho. She wanted the quilt to hang in the Conference room as she felt that Dr. Meshri is the Indian tiger personified.

India Post News Service