Corruption will be dealt with sternly in Maj Gogoi’s case, says Army chief

NEW DELHI: Any case of moral turpitude and corruption will be dealt with sternly, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat has said, referring to Major Leetul Gogoi, who was found guilty of “fraternizing” with a local woman at a Srinagar hotel. Gen Rawat said action will be taken against Maj Gogoi according to his guilt.

“I had clearly said that any case of moral turpitude and corruption will be dealt with in a very stern manner. The Court of Inquiry has recommended that we should go in for court martial proceedings. “If it is related to moral turpitude, then we will take action accordingly. If it is something else, the punishment will be (according) to the crime he has committed,” Gen Rawat told reporters in New Delhi in response to a question on Maj Gogoi.

Last month, an Army Court of Inquiry indicted Maj Gogoi for “fraternizing” with a local woman at a Srinagar hotel and being away from his place of duty. Maj Gogoi was detained by police in May following an altercation when he was allegedly trying to enter a Srinagar hotel with the 18-year-old woman. Last year, the officer was at the centre of a human shield row after his decision to tie a civilian to the bonnet of his vehicle in Kashmir, purportedly as a shield against stone pelters during polling in Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election.

He was honored by Gen Rawat with the Army chief’s ‘Commendation Card’ for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations. Gen Rawat said austerity measures will be brought within the Army to the maximum possible level. “As far as the use of guest rooms and hotels are concerned wherever we have guest rooms available, we should stay in our guest rooms. And in case the guest rooms are not available, and then the hotel facility should be utilized,” he said. PTI

