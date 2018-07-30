Costlier Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of ‘Sanju’ success. The actor is getting high accolades for his outstanding performance in this Rajkumar Hirani flick and it seems with the success of the film, Ranbir has hiked his endorsement fees as well.

He has almost doubled his remunerations in the brand space. With the fact that he was always popular among the youth and his failures in any film never affected his brand value, the actor is making the most of this successful time.

Reportedly, advertisers are in the queue to sign Ranbir for their brand product, however, Ranbir’s team has become very particular about what the actor endorses.

