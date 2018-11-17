Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Countrymen want grand Ram temple in Ayodhya: Ramdev

Countrymen want grand Ram temple in Ayodhya: Ramdev
November 17
11:09 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

VARANASI: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘Ram bhakt’ and a ‘Rashtra bhakt’, Yoga guru Ramdev said Friday the people of the country want a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya to be built soon and asked the Union government to bring a law in Parliament in this regard.
He said neither Hindus nor Muslims are against the construction of the temple.
He said the political parties may have differences and oppose each other for various other reasons but on the issue of Ram, no one has “courage to oppose the deity”.
The prime minister is a “Ram bhakt and a Rashtra bhakt”, he said, adding Parliament is the last option through which the temple can be built at its original place.
Ramdev also said that a ‘Patanjali Garment’ showroom will be launched in Varanasi next month where clothes based on fusion of the country’s ancient cultural traditions and modern fashion will be available. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Rafale Controversy is harming India's defense?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.