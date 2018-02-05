Court sends Indrani Mukerjea to CBI custody for 2 days

NEW DELHI: A special court here today sent Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to two days CBI custody in connection with a case related to INX Media.

Special CBI Judge Sunil Rana allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate Indrani for two days after the agency sought three days custody and directed that she be brought before it on February 7.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti’s name has also cropped up in the case, which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media.

During the proceedings, the probe agency submitted before the court that Indrani has to be questioned and confronted with other accused in the case.

It said that during an earlier interrogation in the matter, it was revealed that further investigation requires her custodial interrogation.

There is voluminous record in the case and permission to interrogate had been granted earlier also, the CBI said.

However, the Mumbai Police told the court that Indrani has to be produced before a Mumbai court on February 13 and cannot be kept in Delhi beyond that.

The ED has registered a case against INX Media, its founders Peter Mukerjea, former media baron and his wife Indrani, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

INX Media has been accused of violating FIPB guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius.

The Mukerjeas are facing trial in Mumbai for allegedly conspiring to kill Sheena Bora, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship, in April 2012.-PTI

