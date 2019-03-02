Something went wrong with the connection!

Court summons Jairam Ramesh, Caravan’s editor, reporter on Apr 25 in Vivek Doval’s defamation plea

March 02
15:49 2019
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Saturday summoned senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, The Caravan magazine’s editor and its reporter as accused on April 25 in a defamation plea filed by NSA Ajit Doval’s son Vivek against the magazine.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal asked them to appear before the court on April 25.
The Caravan had alleged in its article that Vivek Doval, “runs a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands” which is “an established tax haven”.
On January 30, Vivek had recorded his statement before the court, saying all the allegations levelled by the magazine and later repeated by Ramesh at a press conference were “baseless” and “false” and damaged his reputation in the eyes of family members and professional colleagues. PTI

