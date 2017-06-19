Please set up your API key!

COVFEFE Act to secure Trump’s Tweets

June 19
11:18 2017
Washington: A Democratic lawmaker has proposed the COVFEFE Act for the conversion into a law, under which President Donald Trump’s tweets would be preserved as presidential records.

The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically For Engagement act was introduced by representative Mike Quigley of Illinois, in order to amend the Presidential Records Act. If converted into a law, Trump’s all social media communications would be secured by the National Archives.

“If the president is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference,” Quigley stated. “Tweets are powerful, and the president must be held accountable for every post.”

According to the law, the President won’t be allowed to delete his social media interactions. -Reuters

 

