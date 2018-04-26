CoWrks centers in Gurgaon for shared office space

NEW DELHI: Bengaluru-based co-working office space operator CoWrks has entered the Delhi-NCR market with the launch of two new centers in Gurgaon covering 1.3 lakh sq ft area and about 1,500 seating capacity.

CoWrks has now nine centers across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi-NCR with a seating capacity of over 10,000, its founder and CEO Sidharth Menda said.

The company has leased 55,000 sq ft of office space at Paras Twin Towers on Golf Course Road with a seating capacity of 700. It has taken 75,000 sq ft at RMZ Infinity office building on NH-8 having 800 seats.

“Co-working is an exciting venture as it facilitates human connection and it is design and technology intensive sector. Millennial prefers shared office space than traditional workplace,” Menda told PTI.

Co-working space is gaining momentum in India and about one million sq ft of office was taken up by co-working operators last year, he added.

Menda said the company has already achieved 70-80 per cent occupancy in the two centers at Gurgaon, he said.

“After successfully setting up centers across South & West India, our arrival in Gurgaon, the tech and business hub of the country, was a natural progression,” he said.

Gurgaon is currently witnessing rapid urbanization and is home to a diverse community of creators, entrepreneurs and innovators.

To cater to the modern millennial workforce and allow its network of members to expand, he said the company is partnering with landlords in premium locations to establish a national presence.

“As traditional offices have gone through a quantum shift and companies are now focusing on building workplace communities, the demand for world-class shared office spaces, such as ours, is swiftly rising,” Menda said.

Established in 2016, Menda family-promoted CoWrks is leading large-format coworking space provider. Menda family has a real estate company RMZ group. PTI

