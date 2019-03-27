Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Critically ill Indian man airlifted from Dubai after community’s help

Critically ill Indian man airlifted from Dubai after community’s help
March 27
16:09 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: A critically ill Indian man who suffered multi-organ failure following a severe lung infection and had mounting hospital bills was airlifted on Tuesday to New Delhi after the Indian community came out in his support.

Surrender Khanna, 66, who hails from Punjab, was rushed to hospital after he complained of acute breathlessness on March 15, the next morning after he arrived in Dubai with his wife.

Khanna’s son Anubhav did not avail any travel or medical insurance for his parents and had unpaid hospital bills mounting to over Rs 18,00,000.

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai thanked the Indian community and doctors for coming out in support of the family that had surging bills of over lakhs of rupees in a hospital here.

“CGI Dubai expresses it’s sincere gratitude to doctors, NMC Hospital, Indian community philanthropists and family members of Sh Surrender Khanna, a critical patient, who has just left Dubai to India by air ambulance..it showed that together we can..we pray for his speedy recovery,” it said in a tweet on Tuesday.

According to Khaleej Times newspaper, the Indian Consulate in Dubai mobilised the Indian community to help the family.

Several businessmen pitched in with funds which helped Anubhav to arrange for a better-equipped charter plane ambulance for his ailing father and flew out to New Delhi with his mother where arrangements for his father’s treatment were made.

The private hospital in Dubai, where Khanna was treated, had stopped the billing cycle for a couple of days and extended the period of payment.

“I have never seen a private hospital being generous to the extent of stopping the billing cycle after those initial few days,” Anubhav was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Khanna had developed breathlessness a day after he arrived here and was rushed to hospital. Doctors diagnosed it to be a severe lung infection and his limbs began getting discoloured.

The growing infection affected Khanna’s left hand which had to be amputated. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

#BREAKING BSP chief #Mayawati declares she won't contest Lok Sabha elections this time #Mayawati https://t.co/iMGWt7X4nQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2019, 7:16 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.