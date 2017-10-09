CRPF personnel given standing ovation at Jammu airport

JAMMU: In a heart-warming incident, a CRPF party flying to Srinagar from Jammu airport was given a hero’s welcome by civilians who greeted them with a thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

CRPF spokesman Ashish Kumar Jha said the party was welcomed warmly at the terminal building yesterday and the applause continued till the last man left for the aircraft.

“As the CRPF personnel entered the terminal building of Jammu airport to board the chartered aircraft bound for Srinagar, the public present there gave them a thunderous applause and the building resonated with the sound of applause,” Jha said.

“It was a very warm gesture by the public towards the uniform which encourages the force personnel to serve the motherland with utmost zeal and devotion. The CRPF reiterates its commitment towards the service of the country and countrymen,” he said.-PTI

