Da-Bangg the tour reloaded coming to Chicago

HIMANI SANAGARAM

CHICAGO: Da- Bangg The Tour Reloaded concert held a video conference with the stars at the Holiday Inn in North Shore Skokie to talk about their upcoming show in Chicago on June 23

Saahil productions headed by Bhavesh Patel, the national organizer and Hetal Patel, the Chicago organizer, had hosted a kick-off by a video conference at the hotel in the Windsor Room, with actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandes and Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Paul and Daisy Shah. For the video conference Prabhu Deva, Manish Paul and singer Guru Randhawa were not present, although they will perform at the show.

When asked why he was coming after a hiatus of 12 years, actor Salman Khan quipped that he was coming after 12 years because no one remembered him for 12 years.

Khan came here in 2006, 12 years ago and since then he has been caught in the blackbuck case and is out on bail. He is also very active in the charity “Being Human” and is a very fitness conscious and one of the top stars in Bollywood.

“This is the biggest show in a decade and people are waiting for the show. People were asking when is Salman Khan coming. It’s a dream just to see him,” event organizer Shalini Saxena said.

Bhavesh Patel, son of Babubhai Patel, is behind the show, who has been organizing such shows for many years. The show is produced in Bollywood by Sohail Khan Productions.

This time the show will be glitzy and with a lineup of popular stars.

Khan explained that there was a time when such shows had low production quality but that they were trying to maintain high production quality for this show.

“The show will be exciting and spectacular,” actress Katrina Kaif said via Skype. According to media reports, Kaif was working on some new dance moves, acrobatics and aerobics for the show – the ones she used in the movie Dhoom 3.

“We will have a mix of old and new songs from ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ to the news movies,” Khan said. Maine Pyaar Kiya was a cult movie of the 1990s that put Khan on the Bollywood star map.

Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded US/Canada will begin on June 22 in Atlanta. It will be held on June 23 in Chicago, June 24 in Los Angeles, June 29 in Dalllas, June 30 in San Jose, July 1 in Vancouver, July 6 in Washington DC, July 7 in New Jersey and July 8 in Toronto. They performed in United Kingdom last September.

Comments

comments