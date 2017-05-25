Dakshin brings lovable South Indian Fest

SAN JOSE, CA: A festival of South India called “Dakshin” was held on Saturday, May 13 at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose.

This event was a celebration of the arts, culture and cuisine of the five states that are collectively referred to as South India – Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

There were booths depicting these states, showing glimpses of rural life or temples, handicrafts and more. One was transported to South India as many visitors came dressed in traditional attire and there were classical performances on stage by youngsters.

Young girls gracefully performed classical South Indian dances such as ‘Kuchipudi’ (a classical dance that originated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), ‘Bharatnatyam’ and ‘Mohiniattam’ (a traditional dance form of Kerala).

Outside, restaurant vendors representing these states – Amravati Vegetarian Restaurant, Lotus Indian Express and Aappakadai served delicacies such as ‘dosa’, ‘vada’, ‘falooda’, ‘ravaladdoo’, and meat dishes such as ‘biryani’.

Towards the end of the program, prizes were handed out to the participants for various activities including drawing/painting.

Dakshin was put together through the efforts of 11 South Indian organizations. It turned out to be a great event to educate youngsters about their roots while fostering their talent and providing fun for the whole family.

Lakshmi Iyer

India Post News Service

