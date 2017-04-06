India Post

Please set up your API key!

Dalai Lama consecrates monastery

April 06
11:35 2017
DIRANG, Arunachal Pradesh: Tibetan Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama today consecrated the Thupsing Dhargye monastery here through an elaborate Buddhist ritual.

The foundation stone of the monastery was laid by former CM Dorjee Khandu in 2007.

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of Governor PB Acharya, his wife, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, state Assembly Speaker T N Thongdok, Chief Secretary Shakuntala Gamlin and other dignitaries.

Thousands of devotees clad in yellow robes thronged the venue to witness the consecration ceremony by their living god.

“I was destined to be here for this momentous occasion. It is more important to be a good human being than a mere Buddhist or adherent to any faith,” the Dalai Lama said in his address.

He said, “In our pursuit of individual goals, we must ensure well-being of the world and humanity…. It is essential to be educated. I insist on education of Lamas. But education needs to be ethical, not material.” -PTI

