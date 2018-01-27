Dance Karishma to celebrate Kathakanjali

India Post News Service

SANTA CLARA, CA: Dance Karishma Academy is celebrating its 10th anniversary, titled “Kathakanjali 2018”, on February 17 at 4:30 pm at Mission City Center, Santa Clara. It is a great event to witness how Kathak evolved over the period of time. Proceeds from the event will be given to non-profit organization CRY.

Dance Karishma Academy Founder, Jaya always felt her heart was only meant to dance. She started learning Kathak from her mother Mrs Dhira Ojha, when she was about five years old. Her father Dr. Krishna Nath Ojha was also a music lover who played violin. She grew up in Varanasi, the city of music and art.

Jaya continued her journey with Kathak by joining “Prayag Sangeet Samiti” at age six. She also got a chance to learn from Guru Manu Lal Misrji. When Jaya joined Banaras Hindu University to pursue Master of Computer Science, she also joined Faculty of Performing Arts to continue her journey with Kathak. She got extensive guidance from Guru Dr. Ranjana Srivastava, Doctor in Kathak, Master in English and a disciple of Guru Vikram Singh Maharaj, Pandit Lachchoo Maharaj, and Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Jaya represented BHU in youth Festival and received Gold Medal. Jaya met her husband Nikhil in BHU and after getting married moved to USA. Their daughter Tavisi Sharma completed diploma in Kathak with distinction and ranked first in entire bay area.

Jaya ‘s passion for Kathak and dance continued and she started her Dance Karishma Academy which is affiliated with “Akhil Bhartiya Gandharva Mahavidyala” and facilitates students in Bay area to appear in Kathak exams.

