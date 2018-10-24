Something went wrong with the connection!

Dandiya & Fashion Bazar at AAA event

Dandiya & Fashion Bazar at AAA event
October 24
12:57 2018
Singers at AAA Dandiya event

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: AAA Entertainment organized another memorable cultural extravaganza with over 1100 participants at the Garba event on September 28 at Monty’s Elegant Banquets in Bensenville, a Northside suburb of Chicago.

Beautifully decorated with colorful lights, Bollywood music and the fashion bazaar were the special attractions of the event.  The AAA Founder and President Amit Vatal accompanied Anoop Mamtani, Hemi Patel and other community elites to start the program with traditional lamp lighting followed by musical performances. Then followed famous Garba songs and remixes, rhythmic live music including Drum and Dhol beats of orchestra and vocal choral by Hitesh Master Group.

At Amba Ma Aarti Paressa Patel, Hemi Patel and AAA Founder and President Amit Vatal

Garba dance started by the participants by moving in clockwise fashion around goddess Durga. Whirling dancers, clapped hands and later added distinct sound of wooden sticks struck together in perfect harmony by toe tapping music. The dance especially by ladies including and small girls wearing colorful dresses picked up tempo gradually as time progressed.

After the brief break and Aarti, the festive music of Dandiya-Raas commenced and lasted beyond midnight.

“The Board of Trustees, Executive Committee members and volunteers made amazing efforts with efficient planning including proper attention towards the security, safety of each participants and parking arrangement,” said Amit Vatal. Vote of thanks was expressed by board members to all participants, sponsors and staff of Monty’s Elegant Banquets.

Another attraction of the event was the hours long fashion bazaar. There were various booths at the bazaar ranging from designer apparel and jewelry to satellite services, banking products and books. The packed auditorium rocked with non-stop dancing by the young and the old, which lasted for hours. The event concluded in the wee hours of morning highlighted by devotional Arti of Mataji.

 

Karva Chauth

