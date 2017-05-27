Please set up your API key!

Dani Mathers to clean graffiti as punishment for naked photo online

May 27
10:52 2017
Los Angeles: Well-known Playboy model, Dani Mathers, began her career as a nude model and gained a lot of fame. However, she tainted her name quite excessively, when she took a photo of a naked 71 year old woman in her gym’s locker room.

The model was heavily criticized when she posted the photo online while body shaming the woman. She was ordered by a judge to spend 30 day cleaning the graffiti on the LA streets as a punishment.

The 30 years old Playboy inmate didn’t plead for contest to misdemeanor invasion of privacy in Los Angeles County Superior Court. However, she didn’t admit guilt as well.

“Body shaming can devastate its subject,” Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer stated. “People are mocked, they’re humiliated and in ways they can never fully get back.” he added. -PTI

