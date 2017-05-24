Data of 17 Million users stolen from Zomato

New Delhi: Zomato, the popular food ordering website and online restaurant guide, recently reported a data theft of over 17 million users from its database. Apparently, the stolen data consists of email addresses and hashed passwords of the users, but no payment or credit card information.

This data theft has come into the limelight at a time when the whole world is still traumatized by the ‘WannaCry’ ransomware cyber attack, which affected over 150 countries.

Discovered by Zomato’s security team, they haven’t been able to track the time of the attack or if it was related to the ransomware cyber attack.

“Our team is actively scanning all possible breach vectors and closing any gaps in our environment. So far, it looks like an internal (human) security breach – some employee’s development account got compromised,” the company said.

They have also claimed to their users that their payment and credit card information is stored separately and hasn’t been leaked. -PTI

