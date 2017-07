David Ferrer from Spain finally won his first ATP tour title after waiting for two long years by defeating Alexandr Dolgopolov to win the clay-court tournament in Bastad on Sunday.

This was the 27th title won by the 35 year old, after a 2 year long wait, since October 2015 in Vienna. He sealed the deal with a score of 6-4 6-4 and now ranks as 46th in the world. –News Source

Comments

comments