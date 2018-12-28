Something went wrong with the connection!

DDA plans next housing scheme in two phases

DDA plans next housing scheme in two phases
December 28
12:38 2018
NEW DELHI: The next housing scheme of the Delhi Development Authority is likely to be launched in two phases, with about 10,000 flats to be offered in the first lot.
DDA vice chairman Tarun Kapoor at a press conference here said several flats are under construction and by the “next six months, about 25,000 flats would be ready”.

“However, not all have water connections and other utilities. So, we might split the flats into two lots in the next scheme,” he said when asked if the DDA was going to launch a new scheme in 2019.

Kapoor, however, did not specify the timeline for the launch of the next housing scheme and whether the two phases would be launched the same year or not. “We will try to have 10,000 flats in first lot and the rest of them later,” he said.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had in September launched its much-awaited ‘Housing Scheme 2014’ offering over 25,000 flats across various categories, amid a huge response from people. It had then offered 25,034 flats in the scheme, out of which 22,627 were one-bed room apartments.

The 2014 scheme had offered flats ranging from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore across categories, namely, EWS, LIG, MIG, HIG, Janta flats and one-room apartments. In the last housing scheme of the DDA, the urban authority had drawn flak over its one-bedroom flats and a large number of such flats were returned by the allottees.

Kapoor, during the interaction, said a set of guidelines would soon be issued by the DDA on maintenance of flats in future.

“There are three levels to it, manufacturing defect (seen every five years), repair job taken as per what is mentioned in the scheme brochure, and third is the day-to-day repair. And, soon, we will have a set of guidelines for that,” he told reporters.

On the proposed 100-storeyed tower, billed to be the tallest in Delhi, the DDA said there was a traffic study done for Karkardooma area, given the congestion in east Delhi.

“A wider feasibility study on traffic was conducted. One plan, NBCC, our partner has given. More results are expected. And, we expect the replan from the NBCC to come back to us in the next 15-20 days,” he added.

Kapoor added e-auction of several commercial properties would be done. PTI

