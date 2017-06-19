Death toll rises to 79: Grenfell Tower Fire

The recent fire at the Grenfell Tower in west London lead to the death of many innocent victims, raising the death toll from 6, at the beginning, to 79. While the recovery operations are still continuing to do their job, 5 of the bodies have been identified.

“Over the last 48 hours a huge amount of effort has been undertaken by our investigators to understand as completely as we possibly can just how many people are missing who were in Grenfell Tower that night. If they are missing I do presume sadly that they are also dead,” the Metropolitan Police said. “It’s a hugely complex situation. Sadly today, as of 8am this morning, the number has increased. I believe there are 79 people who are either dead, or missing and sadly I have to presume are dead.”

“The terrible reality of the fire on that night means that some of those that we are supporting have lost a number of their family members. As our understanding of the tragedy becomes clear there may be people who were in Grenfell Tower on the night that people don’t know were in there that families and others don’t know were in there on the night.”

The residents of the tower are deeply saddened due to their destroyed homes and are being given £500 in cash followed by a bank payment from the fund provided by Theresa May. –News Source

