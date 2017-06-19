Please set up your API key!

India Post

Death toll rises to 79: Grenfell Tower Fire

June 19
12:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The recent fire at the Grenfell Tower in west London lead to the death of many innocent victims, raising the death toll from 6, at the beginning, to 79. While the recovery operations are still continuing to do their job, 5 of the bodies have been identified.

“Over the last 48 hours a huge amount of effort has been undertaken by our investigators to understand as completely as we possibly can just how many people are missing who were in Grenfell Tower that night. If they are missing I do presume sadly that they are also dead,” the Metropolitan Police said. “It’s a hugely complex situation. Sadly today, as of 8am this morning, the number has increased. I believe there are 79 people who are either dead, or missing and sadly I have to presume are dead.”

“The terrible reality of the fire on that night means that some of those that we are supporting have lost a number of their family members. As our understanding of the tragedy becomes clear there may be people who were in Grenfell Tower on the night that people don’t know were in there that families and others don’t know were in there on the night.”

The residents of the tower are deeply saddened due to their destroyed homes and are being given £500 in cash followed by a bank payment from the fund provided by Theresa May. –News Source

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • Death toll rises to 79: Grenfell Tower Fire The recent fire at the Grenfell Tower in west London lead to the death of many innocent victims, raising the death toll from 6, at the beginning, to 79. While...
  • COVFEFE Act to secure Trump’s Tweets Washington: A Democratic lawmaker has proposed the COVFEFE Act for the conversion into a law, under which President Donald Trump’s tweets would be preserved as presidential records. The Communications Over...
  • Parliament’s Monsoon Session may begin on 12th July Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has been proposed a month long session from 12th July, 2017 to 11th August, 2017. According to the government sources, the final decision will...
  • RBI to launch a new series of Rs 500 notes The Reserve Bank of India recently announced that it will be launching a new batch of Rs 500 notes. “In continuation of issuing of Rs 500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma...
  • Rafael Nadal wins his 10th French Open title Rafael Nadal won the French Open title for the 10th time, becoming the first ever tennis player to set this record, by defeating Stan Wawrinka. With a score of 6-2,...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.