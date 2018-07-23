Deepika Padukone to join Madame Tussauds London, Delhi

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is the newest addition at Madame Tussauds with her wax figure set for attractions in London and Delhi. The team of Madame Tussauds expert artistes met Deepika in London for the sitting for her figures, where they took over 200 specific measurements, photographs to create an authentic likeness.

“I am so delighted. The sitting with the team of experts was a special experience and I look forward to the incredible figure at the attraction,” the actor said in a statement. The first figure will launch in London early 2019, while the Delhi figure will follow a few months later.

“Deepika is an extremely talented actress that Bollywood has seen over the years. Her fan following is huge and is growing across the world. We are thrilled to announce her figure at the Delhi attraction. We are certain that our guests will love to see her figure,” Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd. said.

The Delhi museum currently showcases wax figures of Indian personalities such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and others. PTI

