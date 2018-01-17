Please set up your API key!

Defense Minister Sitharaman flies in Sukhoi-30 MKI

January 17
11:21 2018
JODHPUR: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today undertook a sortie in IAF’s frontline combat jet Sukhoi-30 MKI in the western sector of Rajasthan.

The country’s first woman defense minister described the 30-minute sortie as “wonderful”.

Wearing the pilot’s G-suit, the 58-year old Sitharaman sat in the rear seat behind the pilot in the cockpit of IAF’s frontline combat jet which took off from the Jodhpur air base.

The plane flew towards the west of Jodhpur, sources said.

Prior to the sortie, the minister was briefed by the pilot. She also familiarized herself with the formidable fighter jet and its cockpit.

Earlier Sitharaman met IAF personnel at the air force station and reviewed the operational and combat preparedness of the force, the sources said.

Sukhoi-30 MKI is a nuclear-capable aircraft which can penetrate deep into enemy territory.-PTI

