Delay in Indo-Pak dialogue has potential of undermining AoA: PDP

JAMMU: Warning that delay in resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan has the potential of undermining the Agenda of Alliance of the PDP-BJP government, the PDP today said AoA is a commitment to the people to resolve the Kashmir problem through “reconciliation and dialogue”.

“Agenda of Alliance (AoA), which became instrumental for forming the coalition government in Jammu & Kashmir between PDP and BJP, is an express commitment to the people of the state on resolution of Kashmir problem through reconciliation and dialogue,” PDP Vice President Sartaj Madni said here today.

He said delay in resumption of sustainable dialogue and revival of peace initiatives between India and Pakistan are causing worries and have the potential of undermining the AoA.

He emphasized the need to carry forward the initiatives that are necessary for fulfilling the promises made in the alliance document in the interest of peace in the region and bringing an end to the miseries of the people of the state.

Madni said the appointment of Disneshwar Sharma as an interlocutor has set in motion the process required for forging reconciliation.

“The state government has taken several confidence building measures to instill faith and trust among the people, particularly youth along with holistic development plans and misery mitigating welfare measures,” he added.

Madni recalled how PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed contributed to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s peace campaign which changed the discourse and created an ambience for conflict resolution.

Madni said even as the state government made concerted efforts to carry forward the developmental agenda and pursued the course for political reconciliation through series of welfare and amnesty measures, the dip in Indo Pak relations pushed the state into fresh spell of trouble.

Madni said Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had desired otherwise when he entered into government formation understanding with the BJP.

It was his hope and belief that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Vajpayee’s initiative will be resumed and Indo-Pak relations would improve, he said.

He had envisioned that Modi’s massive electoral mandate will work as added strength to settle long pending dispute, Madni said.

He said it is “heartening to note that the Union government has bound itself not to fiddle with Article 370, as promised in the AoA.”

However, much needs to be done at diplomatic and political level to assuage the feelings of the people and creating of a congenial atmosphere matching the 2002-2005 golden period, he said.PTI

