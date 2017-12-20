Please set up your API key!

Delhi court awards life term to ex-TV producer Suhaib Ilyasi

December 20
11:21 2017
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court today awarded life imprisonment to former television serial producer Suhaib Ilyasi for killing his wife Anju 17 years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge S K Malhotra also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Ilyasi, who was convicted on December 16 for stabbing to death his wife.

The court also directed that Rs 10 lakh would be paid as compensation to the parents of Anju.

Earlier, Ilyasi was only charged with milder sections including 304 B (dowry death) of the IPC.

However, Anju’s mother Rukma Singh and sister Rashmi Singh moved the Delhi High Court which in August 2014 ruled that Ilyasi would be tried under Section 302 for the offence of murder.

Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000 with stab wounds she received at her East Delhi residence.

Ilyasi, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show – ‘India’s Most Wanted’, was arrested on March 28, 2000 and later charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.-PTI

