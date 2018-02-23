Delhi court dismisses bail plea of AAP MLAs in CS assault case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court today dismissed the bail pleas of two AAP MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, arrested for allegedly assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tondon, however, refused to grant the police their custody saying there was no new ground for custodial interrogation.

The court had yesterday sent the MLAs to 14-day judicial custody.

The two MLAs were arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi’s top bureaucrat during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on the night of February 19.

While Jarwal, an MLA from Deoli, was arrested on Tuesday night, Khan was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.-PTI

